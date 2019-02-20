Province investigating gate installed on road to Boughton Island

The government of P.E.I. is looking into complaints from some Kings County residents after a gate was erected on the only road to Boughton Island.

The gate is at the end of Bruce Point Road in Launching, P.E.I. It's the only way to get to Boughton Island without a boat.

The island is made up of more than 120 hectares of protected natural area off of P.E.I.'s southeastern shore. People used to live on Boughton Island and at its peak it was home to five lobster canneries.

According to the province, the gate was installed by a local property owner. It's not clear how long the gate will be there or if it will remain closed when winter is over.

An 'important part of the community'

Scott MacNeill lives in the area and said he visits the island often. He first noticed the gate in November after the first snowfall and made the issue public on Facebook.

Scott MacNeill lives in the area and says he's hoping the province will take down the gate. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

In the last few days, he said he's received hundreds of messages from people who used to live on Boughton Island or have a history with the place.

"It's a really important part of the community and I didn't realize how important until I went to social media," MacNeill said.

"They're devastated. It's part of the community. People lived there."

Province looking into boundaries of road

MacNeill has since reached out to the province requesting the gate be taken down.

"People are going to start going down there and realize they can't access the island so I'm hoping the government can step up their access."

In a statement, the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy said it's aware of concerns about the gate.

"There is a long history of use of this road by members of the public. Government recognizes the need for access to the shore area," the statement said.

The province said it's currently investigating the boundaries of the road and that it will be working with the property owner on "an amicable and timely solution."

'Boughton Island is special'

For Mike Martell, his hope is that road access will be restored soon.

"I've been coming down here since I was three years old. It's about 60 years of this place, every summer coming down and enjoying the beach, walk on the island," he said.

Mike Martell has been visiting Boughton Island every summer for 60 years. 'I see this gate put up. It offends me,' he says. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"I know hundreds and hundreds of people that this is part of their life, their heritage. It's made right into their soul. Boughton Island is special."

Local MLA Steven Myers said he's heard several concerns about the gate and wants to see the province step in.

"This is a very important part of my district and for hundreds of years people have been crossing over using this public access," he said.

"It should be an opportunity for everyone who lives here to walk down to the beach."

CBC News has not confirmed who installed the gate.

More P.E.I. news