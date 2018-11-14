Adoption Act review indicates how identities could be protected in some cases

The report from an advisory committee on P.E.I.'s Adoption Act contains recommendations to speed up and facilitate searches for biological relatives, and includes information on how some people may be able to use "vetoes" to keep their identity concealed.

The report was tabled in the provincial legislature on Wednesday, a day after Minister for Family and Human Services Tina Mundy announced the decision to open P.E.I.'s adoption records.

An Adoption Act review advisory committee began public consultations earlier this year and submitted the final report to the province in August.

Six recommendations

The committee made six recommendations for amending the legislation.

One calls for additional administrative and technological supports that would allow faster responses from Post-Adoption Services.

Another suggests an active searching option should be made available to birth parents, as it is currently for adult adoptees.

The Department of Family and Human Services also would need to work on public education about the changes to the Adoption Act.

Veto to keep identity concealed

On Tuesday, Mundy said the change to the Act will be retroactive to existing records but that there will be a "veto" option for people who want to protect their identity.

The report from the committee describes a possible mechanism for the vetoes, but contains no details on implementation.

Vetoes can be filed by birth parents and adult adoptees for adoptions finalized before changes to the Act.

As for adoptions finalized after legislative changes, birth parents and adult adoptees would be entitled to their identifying information, but they can file for limited means of contact.

There is no option to file a veto for adoptions finalized after the legislation is amended.

In its report, the committee recommends that a veto shouldn't be implemented without a review of the potential impacts on the people involved.

The committee also suggests a veto option should be reviewed by an all-party committee of the legislature.

No 'clear consensus'

The province's adoption records are currently considered sealed and the identities of the parties involved can only be revealed after those people have given their consent.

Without consent, the province provides only non-identifying information to people involved in an adoption, including information on the adoptee's birth history and early development, a physical description of the birth parents, and health information.

In its report, the committee acknowledges the complexity of the issue.

"It is critical to recognize that multiple perspectives were shared...without clear consensus," it states, adding that the government will need to proceed with care.

