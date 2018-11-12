T-shirt inspired by hard season a hit with potato farmers

For one Island woman, what started off as a small favour for a friend has grown into making and selling dozens of shirts for P.E.I. potato farmers.

Kristina Allen said she was approached by a friend to create a T-shirt that would commemorate the hard work put into harvesting potatoes this season.

"It's no secret that the farmers have had a really rough year this year," Allen said.

Heavy rain and cold temperatures have created a challenge for P.E.I. potato farmers, with many struggling to get their crops out of the ground.

"My friend thought it would be a nice thing to do to make ... a little keepsake to remember how hard the season was, to put a positive spin on it."

Thus, the 'I survived the 2018 P.E.I. potato harvest' T-shirt was born. Allen said a photo of the shirt was shared on social media and that's when the orders started rolling in.

"A lot of people got a pretty good kick out of it," she said. "I really kind of thought it was going to be a one-off."

'We got through this season, we can get through anything'

So far Allen has received about 50 orders, adding that she's had farms put in orders for their entire crew.

"Just as kind of a little morale thing to put a positive spin on things so everybody can remember how tough the season was ... we got through this season, we can get through anything."

As for how many more shirts Allen will make, she said she's not sure. But she is happy to help some farmers look on the bright side.

"I think it's kind of a funnier way to look at it."

More P.E.I. news: