3 Islanders join Order of P.E.I.
Olive Bryanton, Henry Purdy and Beverley Simpson honoured in ceremony
An educator, an artist and a business leader all joined the Order of Prince Edward Island in a ceremony held Wednesday in Charlottetown.
Olive Bryanton of Hampshire, P.E.I., Henry Purdy of Charlottetown and Beverley Simpson of York, P.E.I., were chosen out of 32 nominees.
Purdy is a visual artist and art instructor who has been working on P.E.I. for more than 62 years.
He has pushed to have commercial art taught in Charlottetown and started Holland College's school of visual arts in 1977. In 1999, his lady slipper gold coin design was selected and minted.
He continues to teach, present workshops and paint. Purdy said he was humbled by the award, particularly looking at the other recipients, and it made him think back on his life.
"It's not about great accomplishments, I don't think," he said of the Order of P.E.I.
"I think the emphasis for the award is on whether or not you're a member of your community and you give to your community. That's the biggest thing, and I hope that's how I'm being thought about."
'Just go out and do it'
Bryanton is an educator, a seniors' advocate and a mother of five. She helped establish the first multipurpose seniors' centre on P.E.I., as well as the Seniors College that operates in partnership with UPEI.
Last year, she became the oldest ever PhD recipient at UPEI when she earned a PhD in education at the age of 82.
Bryanton said there is no great secret to getting involved.
"If you feel like doing something just go out and do it. If you feel there's a need there must be a need," she said.
Start local
Simpson is the president of Veseys Seeds, a company he has been with for 64 years.
He's overseen huge growth at the company. In his time, the company has gone from mailing 10,000 seed catalogues to more than one million.
Simpson said once you start locally, things tend to grow.
"Just get involved in your local community, and it will likely spread a little further than that once you get involved locally," he said.
The awards were presented by Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry and Premier Dennis King, in front of a small audience of friends and family at Fanningbank.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Brian Higgins
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.