Some RBC Royal Bank customers are wondering where their money went

It was a surprising discovery for Tanya Shields first thing Friday morning.

The resident of Fall River, N.S., said she logged onto her RBC Royal Bank account to pay some bills with money she received via e-transfer from clients of her small business.

But the money wasn't there.

"It was a little bit alarming," said Shields.

She had received confirmation Thursday night that the money had been successfully transferred, so the fact that it was missing was a concern.

She even had her husband transfer her money to ensure that things were working correctly. His deposit transferred successfully.

"Which was more concerning than the money not being there in the first place," she said.

Others having similar issues

She checked social media and the company's website, but there was no information that addressed the problem she was having.

Shields knew it was a bank holiday, with several to come, and was concerned she would end up worrying about this for days.

She posted on social media to find out if anyone else was having a similar experience.

"Almost immediately, I had some folks say, 'Are you with RBC by any chance?'" said Shields.

She felt reassured knowing others were experiencing the issue, but was still concerned.

"I felt badly for people that would be on super fixed incomes and they need access to that money that they may have deposited and planned on spending today or tomorrow, you know, Easter weekend," she said.

Hi Shelley, thanks for your message. We are currently experiencing an issue with e-Transfers, that is resulting in recently deposited transfers no longer showing. We're working to have this resolved ASAP, and we appreciate your patience ^SB —@RBC

In an emailed statement to CBC, RBC Royal Bank said the institution has experienced a technical issue with some e-transfers.

"Auto-deposit e-transfers sent between Wednesday, April 13th, 11 p.m. EST and Friday, April 15th, 3 a.m. EST, may not be appearing in client accounts," reads the statement.

"E-transfers sent outside of that time period are not impacted. We are working to post these entries and reflect accurate account balances as quickly as possible."

The financial institution offered no further explanation as to what caused the problem, but did apologize for any inconvenience it has caused its customers.

Customers who call RBC Royal Bank hear a recorded message saying that some clients are experiencing problems when trying to use Interac e-transfer.

RBC has also been responding to customers on Twitter.

"We are currently experiencing an issue with e-transfers that is resulting in recently deposited transfers no longer showing. We're working to have this resolved ASAP, and we appreciate your patience, " reads one tweet.

CBC has heard from customers across the country who are experiencing similar issues.

Shields said while she is looking forward to seeing her money, she understands how this sort of thing happens.

"As long as the money shows up. It'd be nice to see that," she said.

"It would have been nice to know there was an issue, that they were aware of it, and they were fixing it."