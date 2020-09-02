Luxury liquor store sells $150K worth of booze in 1st month

The P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission has released some of the sales figures for its new upscale liquor shop at Founders' Hall in Charlottetown.

Notables sold $150,000 worth of wine, beer and spirits products from July 24 to Aug. 23, according to a government release.

In an email statement, a government spokesperson said people appear to be spending more money on beverages at Notables than at other provincially-operated liquor stores.

An average customer basket rang in at $63.23 at the new store, compared to $40.32 spent in the rest of the retail network over the same period, the spokesperson said.

Wines accounted for more than 55 per cent of the sales. Spirits comprised about one-third of items sold, and beer and pre-made beverages completed the mix.

Scaling up

The store, which opened this summer, is the provincial Crown corporation's first foray into a luxury retail experience.

According to the website, it offers more than 400 premium, local and exclusive products not available anywhere else on the Island and contains a designated space for educational wine-tasting seminars.

"Our whiskey selection is proving to be a hit as customers are excited about the rare and unique whiskies that they are unable to get from other retail stores," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

New gins are also a "hot category" this season, the spokesperson said.

More from CBC P.E.I.