Skip to Main Content
'No positive cases' of coronavirus on P.E.I., but 71 lab-confirmed cases of flu
PEI·Video

'No positive cases' of coronavirus on P.E.I., but 71 lab-confirmed cases of flu

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison talks to CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison talks to CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin 4:37
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|