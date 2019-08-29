No evidence to show discrimination at Charlottetown homeless shelter, say investigators

Investigators hired by the Salvation Army to look into allegations of discrimination at a men's homeless shelter in Charlottetown say they were unable to gather evidence to support those allegations.

Thus, HR Atlantic said "on the basis of the available evidence" it was "not able to conclude on a balance of probabilities that Bedford MacDonald House or any of its staff members discriminated against individuals ... on the basis of physical disability, criminal record, or ethnicity, cultural or racial heritage."

The homeless shelter in Charlottetown is operated by the Salvation Army with funding from the provincial government. The investigation report was tabled in the provincial legislature Wednesday by the Minister of Social Development and Housing Brad Trivers.

Allegations from staff letter, article

The allegations were put forward in the form of a letter from a former staff person and in an article published in the Charlottetown Guardian newspaper in November 2020.

However, HR Atlantic wrote in its report that "the investigation process was frustrated by a lack of co-operation and/or access to the individuals making the allegations."

Among the allegations: that staff have discriminatory attitudes toward people with disabilities, mental health issues, addictions, criminal backgrounds and people of colour.

There was also an allegation that staff members were choosing who could have access to beds at the shelter "and that this discretion [was] being exercised improperly."

However investigators said they were "unable to speak with any of the individuals named in the terms of reference" for their investigation.

Some of the allegations also dealt with a community outreach centre operated by the Salvation Army at Smith Lodge on behalf of the provincial government. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

As a result investigators said they were unable to confirm even basic pieces of information put forward in the allegations.

Regarding an accusation that one potential guest was declined a bed in part because they are Indigenous, investigators said they were "not able to determine if the person in question identifies as Indigenous."

More likely change in management

Rather than discrimination, the investigation said it was "more probable … that some guests at Bedford MacDonald House feel constrained by the implementation of policies and by a restriction in freedoms previously enjoyed at the shelter" after a change in management personnel.

The allegations raised in the newspaper article expanded from the homeless shelter to include the community outreach centre operated by the Salvation Army on behalf of the provincial government.

Opposition MLA Hannah Bell said the investigation should have taken a different approach to ensure the voices of complainants were heard.

"The people that we're talking about here are our most vulnerable population in the province," Bell said after reviewing the report.

'Complete power imbalance'

She said sending "well-meaning" lawyers from a human resources firm to interview homeless people was bound to run into difficulties because "you've got a complete power imbalance."

"This investigation should have started by partnering with community partners who would know those clients themselves and have a trusted relationship," she said.

"You can imagine how brave it was for people to have made those complaints in the first place and go to the media, and then to have to go and talk to people again about it, you know what? We're asking too much."

Opposition social development critic Hannah Bell said there was a "power imbalance" between the lawyers conducting the investigation and the clients of the homeless shelter who raised concerns. (P.E.I. Legislative Assembly)

But Trivers said he took the investigation's findings at "face value."

"I think it's really important that any sort of allegations are taken seriously. I think that's what was done in this case," Trivers said.

"We feel that the Salvation Army does some excellent work for Islanders, for clients....This gives me confidence that they are doing a good job within our shelters and other areas where we use them."

The province is looking to relocate and possibly expand the community outreach centre launched in January 2020 and operated by the Salvation Army.

Trivers said he would like to see that relocation happen "as soon as possible."

More from CBC P.E.I.