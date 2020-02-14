New Year's Day 2021: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Expect a low-key, possibly online, levee on P.E.I. as Islanders celebrate 2021 on New Year's Day.

Many businesses and services are closed, so it's a good idea to check your favourite store's hours online before you head out.

Also, the COVID-19 drop-in testing sites in O'Leary, Slemon Park (Summerside), Park Street in Charlottetown and Montague are all closed Jan. 1.

For more information on clinic hours, check out the COVID-19 testing clinic website.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services:

All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.

All of the Sobeys, Co-op & Foodland locations in P.E.I. are closed.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market is open 12 p.m. to 5. All other Murphy's pharmacies on P.E.I. are closed.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission and P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, including the Shoppers Drug Mart.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store is open 12 p.m. to 5.

Walmart is closed.

Island Waste Management will not collect garbage curbside. It will be collected on Jan. 2 instead.

T3 Transit, Summerside Transit and County Line Express will not operate.

P.E.I. public libraries closed.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

More from CBC P.E.I.