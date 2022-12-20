What's open and closed on P.E.I. New Year's Day and Jan. 2
As New Year's Day falls on a Sunday this year, some businesses and services will be closed Monday, Jan. 2.
Many P.E.I. businesses and services will be closed New Year's Day and have reduced hours on Dec. 31. As the holiday falls on a Sunday, some businesses and services will also be closed Monday, Jan. 2.
It's always best to call ahead if you are heading out to a store, but here is a partial list of what's open and closed New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
- Municipal offices in Charlottetown and Summerside will be closed on Dec. 31 and New Year's Day, and reopen Jan. 3. For Summerside, municipal offices will also close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 30.
- Provincial offices will be closed as usual on the weekend, and most will remain closed on Jan. 2.
- COVID-19 testing clinics will be closed New Year's Day and Jan. 2. The clinics in Charlottetown and Summerside will open from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31. It's best to check the P.E.I. government COVID-19 website before heading out as hours can change based on capacity limits.
- P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores and Cannabis P.E.I. stores will close Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and will reopen for regular hours on Jan. 2.
- Atlantic Superstores will open Dec. 31 at 7 a.m., and close at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., depending on the location. They will remain closed New Year's Day. Regular hours will resume on Jan. 2.
- Sobeys will close Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and remain closed New Year's Day, with regular hours resuming Jan. 2.
- Foodland and Co-op closing times vary by store, but all locations will be open until at least 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve and will be closed New Year's Day.
- No Frills in Stratford will be open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and closed on Jan. 1.
- Confederation Court Mall in Charlottetown will close Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. and reopen for regular hours Jan. 2. The Shoppers Drug Mart will be open regular hours on the holiday, though the Canada Post office will only be open until 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 and closed on New Year's Day.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside will close Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. and remain closed Jan. 1. Lawton's Drugs will be open New Year's Day from noon to 5 p.m.
- Royalty Crossing in Charlottetown will be open Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will close New Year's Day and reopen Jan. 2.
- Murphy's Pharmacies closing times vary per store, but most will be open until at least 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, except those that are regularly closed on the weekends. Some will be open until 5 p.m. on Jan. 1, including the Charlottetown Queen Street location, though other locations, including Summerside, Kensington, Morell, Tyne Valley, Wellington, East Royalty and North Rustico, will be closed on New Year's Day. Regular hours resume for most stores on Jan. 2, though some will also be closed Monday including North Rustico and East Royalty.
- T3 Transit buses won't be operating on New Year's Day.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service on Jan. 2, in lieu of the Sunday statutory holiday.
- All P.E.I. public libraries will be closed New Year's Day.
- Island Waste Management will remain on its regular schedule for curbside pickup, although some regional offices may be closed Jan. 2.