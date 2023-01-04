Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI·New

Health-related New Year's resolutions more sustainable if supported at work, experts say

At a time when many Islanders may be making New Year's resolutions to become more active and healthy, some experts say those goals are more sustainable if supported by employers in the workplace.

'You would see a lot less stress levels, more energy and people would be in better moods'

CBC News ·
Two women reaching stack of weights with fitness trainer standing by.
Shawn Francis, right, is a fitness trainer at Linked Strength and Conditioning in Charlottetown. He says gyms are always busier at this time of year. (Laura Meader/CBC)

At a time when many Islanders may be making New Year's resolutions to become more active and healthy, some experts say those goals are more sustainable if supported by employers in the workplace.

Gyms are always busier at this time of year, said Shawn Francis, a fitness trainer at Linked Strength and Conditioning in Charlottetown. He said it's great to see people motivated, but always reminds them to take it slow and steady.

"Don't do too much too soon," he said. "Stick to the basics, the basics work — don't make it overcomplicated."

Man stands in front of gym equipment.
'Don't do too much too soon,' says Francis. 'Stick to the basics, the basics work — don't make it overcomplicated.' (Laura Meader/CBC)

Lisette Prefontaine has been working out under Francis's guidance for a few weeks.

She doesn't believe in New Year's resolutions, but she said she thinks January, like the fall, is a great time to take stock of what's important.

Making fitness a priority

"I find January is like a renewal for everything," she said. "You know, what you prioritize in your life, and fitness is one that I prioritize."

Prefontaine is a retiree, but said she has heard some workplaces offer incentives like gym memberships, and thinks employers can play a large role in motivating employees.

"The educational part of it," she said. "It sharpens your mind and, you know, you don't feel lethargic."

Woman with white hair and glasses wearing red shirt speaks into CBC microphone.
Lisette Prefontaine works out regularly to prioritize fitness and well-being. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Victoria Grainger is the founder of Wellness Works Canada, in Edmonton. She said there's an increasing trend in Canadian workplaces to promote well-being, with a specific post-pandemic emphasis on mental health.

She said wellness initiatives are especially effective when employers are "really being strategic and intentional about supporting well-being holistically ... finding out what employees need but integrating it into your daily work practices so that it's sustainable."

Grainger said there are proven benefits of embedding wellness initiatives into the workday.

"There's a ton of research around if you give employees time, even if it's only 15 minutes to go on a quick walking break with their team or maybe it's half an hour a day to invest in their well-being that the dividends will show for themselves in terms of the increased level of productivity and creativity."

Young woman with brown hair tied back looks into camera for zoom interview.
Victoria Grainger is the founder of Wellness Works Canada. She says employers should embed wellness initiatives into the workday. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Working out — at work

The RCMP has on-site gyms at many of its locations, which can be used during the workday when time allows. 

"Our mandate and priority is kind of the frontline police officers, but we offer all of our services to all employees of the RCMP as well," said RCMP fitness and health advisor Kyle Aucoin.

Other employer examples include UPEI, which offers a free walking track membership for staff.

Federal and provincial government employers also told CBC News they help employees with gym memberships and other activities.

Woman wearing RCMP uniform scales a high fence within a gymnasium.
Many RCMP locations offer on-site fitness centres. (Submitted by RCMP)

The P.E.I. government offers a fitness club for civil service employees, said a government spokesperson in an email. The program offers a discounted rate to several fitness facilities across P.E.I. Employees of the civil service can then choose what facility best fits their needs, and participate in a payment plan where the rate is deducted from their pay bi-weekly.

The province also recently launched the You Matter mental health resource, which encourages employees to take part in activities like stretch breaks, walking, exercise, outdoor activities, body relaxation, meditation and more.

Woman with white hair with fitness trainer at gym.
Islander Lisette Prefontaine has made a commitment to be more active this year. Here, she works out under the guidance of Francis at Linked Strength and Conditioning in Charlottetown. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Back at the gym, Francis said he thinks workplace encouragement and incentives for employee well-being would have significant health benefits — both physical and mental.

"That would be huge," he said. "You would see a lot less stress levels, more energy and people would be in better moods as well."

With files from Laura Meader

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now