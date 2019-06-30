Newly-trained lifeguards in 'right place at the right time' to save fishermen

Lifeguards at Red Point Beach near Souris, P.E.I., who jumped to the rescue Saturday afternoon to aid fishermen after their boat crashed into rocks, had just finished their training.

Provincial Lifeguard Coordinator Matt Smith said for 2½ hours, the six lifeguards took turns wading in the 12-degree water around the boat lodged about 200 metres offshore.

"I believe everyone was in the right place at the right time," said Smith.

The lifeguards were between the ages of 16 and 19.

Smith said the guards had only just started working at the beach two days prior to the rescue. Normally, he said, Red Point Beach is staffed by only two lifeguards. But because of a closure at Basin Head beach, extra lifeguards were transferred to Red Point to help with an anticipated influx of beach-goers.

"For some of them, they are some of our new staff. They just finished receiving their training just over a week ago," said Smith.

"They acted exactly according to plan and they followed their training to a tee."

The guards were watching as the boat carrying six fishermen passed the beach Saturday afternoon and came to an abrupt stop offshore.

"They were kind of wondering what happened and realized that the boat had run aground and was beginning to take on water," explained Smith.

The boat had taken on a fair bit of water and was beginning to turn over a little bit - Matt Smith, Provincial Lifeguard Coordinator

Some of the guards paddled out to check on the fishermen.

"When they arrived, the boat had taken on a fair bit of water and was beginning to turn over a little bit, but everybody on board was generally okay."

Smith said the guards stayed out on the water with the fishermen for hours, monitoring them for signs of hypothermia, while they waited for help to arrive.

"They just kind of went right into it. They felt that they knew what to do and they were confident in their skills. They understood how to assess the scenario make a plan of action."

Lifeguards on shore called emergency services for help. A team of people arrived, including RCMP, volunteer firefighters, the Canadian Coast Guard and paramedics. The boat was eventually towed to shore. Three fishermen remained with the boat as it was towed and three were assisted by lifeguards both swimming in the water and on a paddle board.

More P.E.I. news