New catalogue helps holiday gift-givers grant wishes to children with critical illnesses

A new fundraising initiative by Make-A-Wish Foundation Canada is hoping to make a difference in the lives of children with critical illnesses this holiday season.

Jennifer Gillis, development officer with the foundation's P.E.I. chapter, said the gift book is intended to help people give gifts while giving back this holiday season.

"It's the most joyful, hopeful online catalogue you'd ever see," she said.

Donors can select a virtual gift representing a particular wish from the catalogue. They're then able to send an e-card letting the recipient know their gift is helping to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses.

"I think that's a pretty beautiful gesture this time of year," said Gillis.

The catalogue includes 20 options ranging from $10 for the gift of a Roary the Lion stuffed animal, to $2,500 for the gift of accessibility, which covers specialized medical equipment to allow wish children to take part in everyday activities.

The catalogue also includes an option for travel wishes, which were on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were really excited this year that we were able to reinstate our travel wishes," she said.

"We have had a few children from P.E.I. go to Disney World, which is of course a really exciting, sought-after wish."

Gillis said the goal in P.E.I. this year is to grant 30 wishes for Island children. She said the demand for wishes has gone up over the last few years.

"While we haven't stopped granting wishes through the pandemic, the referrals haven't stopped coming in as well," she said.

"So we have seen a lot of families reaching out about wishes for their children."

More information about the catalogue is available directly through the Make-A-Wish Foundation Canada website (see external link).