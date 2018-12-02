Neighbour alerts family of 3 to generator fire

It was just before 10 a.m. on Saturday when a man in Brockton noticed the generator powering his neighbour's home was on fire.

He went over to his neighbour's house and "opened the door and told the three occupants to get out," said RCMP Const. Adam MacKinnon.

Once the woman and two men were safely outside, the neighbour called 911.

MacKinnon said the family was using the generator to power their home after a storm on Thursday knocked out electricity to more than 80,000 customers on the island. As of 6 p.m. Sunday, there were still 1,400 customers without power, 35 of them in the Brockton area.

Emergency officials often warn people of the dangers of carbon monoxide when using a generator.

"Obviously, if you have it inside your home or inside your garage, it's going to build up with carbon monoxide and if you go in there you're going to die," said MacKinnon.

However, he's not sure how common it is for a generator to catch fire.

In this case, the generator was outside, sheltered under the second-storey deck of the family's split-level home, according to MacKinnon.

He said there was plenty of clearance between it and the deck, and officials don't know what caused the fire.



Regardless of the cause, MacKinnon said there's one thing for sure.

"They're pretty lucky. … There's lots of damage, but they're lucky the neighbour seen it when he did," he said.