3 people saved after mussel boat sinks in waters off Georgetown, P.E.I.

Three people are safe after the mussel boat they were working on sank Wednesday in rough waters off Georgetown, P.E.I.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (Atlantic Region) in Halifax said it received a 911 call at around 9:30 a.m. The centre said the winds in the harbour were 46 km/h at the time and waves were 1.5 metres high.

Witnesses told CBC News that the boat sank quickly, about 60 metres off the end of Georgetown Government Wharf.

Other mussel boats came to the rescue, plucking three people from the water. No one was injured.

Efforts are underway now to salvage the nine-metre boat, which is owned by Atlantic Aqua Farms.

The company, which has a mussel-processing plant on the wharf, said it is working with the Coast Guard and others on a salvage plan.

The boat is in about nine metres of water and appears to be in good shape, but salvage crews were still assessing the damage.