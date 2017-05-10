Black community gets permanent seat at Music PEI board table

Music PEI has added a permanent seat to its board of directors to represent the Black community.

The organization's decision to create a permanent seat for a Black representative on the board of directors was announced Wednesday during an annual general meeting.

Music PEI executive director Rob Oakie said the organization, which its website describes as not-for-profit and member-based, partnered with the Black Cultural Society of PEI.

Three of the eight directors listed online represent diverse communities, with a dedicated seat for Francophone, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQA+ representatives.

The new, ninth addition has yet to be added to the website.

The site states directors serve three-year terms and are elected annually at the general meeting. CBC has reached out to Music PEI to clarify whether the new seat has been filled.

Oakie said he is proud of the way the organization is diversifying its board.

He is hoping it will help the organization connect with the Black community.

