Catherine MacLellan, Dylan Menzie 3-time winners at this year's Music PEI Awards
Awards given out Sunday afternoon at invitation-only event
Catherine MacLellan and Dylan Menzie were the big winners at this year's Music P.E.I. awards.
The awards were given out Sunday afternoon at an invitation-only event at the Delta PEI convention centre in Charlottetown that followed COVID-19 rules.
MacLellan took home Crabbe Road Productions solo recording of the year, Music Publishers Canada song of the year (with Tara MacLean) and contemporary roots recording of the year.
Menzie received SOCAN songwriter of the year, FACTOR entertainer of the year and tied with Lawrence Maxwell for the Buzz album art of the year.
Non-recording awards included Scott Parsons receiving the Upstreet lifetime achievement award, Frances McBurnie receiving the ABCE community contributor of the year and Nancy White receiving the Deep Roots Distillery rooted to the Island award.
A festival finale with performances by MacLellan, Menzie and others is being held at the convention centre Sunday night.
Here's a complete list of winners:
- PEI Symphony achievement in classical music: Sirens.
- Credit Union album of the year: Rachel Beck, Stronger Than You Know.
- The Buzz album art of the year: Dylan Menzie, Lost in Dreams (graphic designers: Ashley Anne Clark and Cohen McDonald) ties with Lawrence Maxwell, Almost Natural (graphic designer: Aidan Searle).
- Digital achievement of the year: KINLEY.
- Copper Bottom Brewing event of the year: Indian River Festival.
- Francophone artist of the year: Vishtèn.
- City of Charlottetown group recording of the year: Amanda Jackson Band, Ocean.
- Instrumental recording of the year: Sarah Hagen, Women of Note.
- Livestream of the Year: Vishtèn.
- Holland College musician of the year: Roland Beaulieu.
- Maritime Electric Lloyd Doyle new artist of the year: Logan Richard, Everyday.
- Cymba Music Publishing producer of the year: Colin Buchanan.
- Recording studio of the year: The Sound Mill.
- SOCAN songwriter of the year: Dylan Menzie.
- Crabbe Road Productions solo recording of the year: Catherine MacLellan, Coyote.
- Music Publishers Canada song of the year: Catherine MacLellan and Tara MacLean, This Storm.
- Venue of the year: Mainstage Theatre, Confederation Centre of the Arts.
- FilmPEI video of the year: KINLEY, Run With You (directed by Jenna MacMillan).
- Contemporary roots recording of the year: Catherine MacLellan, Coyote.
- Electronic recording of the year: Hailey MacIsaac, Down2U (featuring Mossboy).
- Rock recording of the year: Little Cities, Little Cities EP.
- Downtown Charlottetown Inc. pop recording of the year: Brielle Ansems, This New Hurricane.
- Rap/HipHop Recording of the Year: Vince the Messenger, Nowhere 2 Grow.
- FACTOR entertainer of the year: Dylan Menzie.
- Long & McQuade educator of the year: Karson McKeown.
- Industry person of the year: Adam Johnston.
- Upstreet lifetime achievement award: Scott Parsons.
- Deep Roots Distillery rooted to the Island: Nancy White.
- Live music production professional of the year: Donald Richard.
- ABCE community contributor of the year: Frances McBurnie.
