Catherine MacLellan, Dylan Menzie 3-time winners at this year's Music PEI Awards

Catherine MacLellan and Dylan Menzie were the big winners at this year's Music P.E.I. awards.

The awards were given out Sunday afternoon at an invitation-only event at the Delta PEI convention centre in Charlottetown that followed COVID-19 rules.

MacLellan took home Crabbe Road Productions solo recording of the year, Music Publishers Canada song of the year (with Tara MacLean) and contemporary roots recording of the year.

Menzie received SOCAN songwriter of the year, FACTOR entertainer of the year and tied with Lawrence Maxwell for the Buzz album art of the year.

Non-recording awards included Scott Parsons receiving the Upstreet lifetime achievement award, Frances McBurnie receiving the ABCE community contributor of the year and Nancy White receiving the Deep Roots Distillery rooted to the Island award.

A festival finale with performances by MacLellan, Menzie and others is being held at the convention centre Sunday night.

Dylan Menzie was a three-time winner Sunday. (Supplied by the artist)

Here's a complete list of winners: