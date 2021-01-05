P.E.I. music instructor handed 6 years in prison for sexually touching young person

A member of P.E.I.'s arts community has been sentenced to six years in prison for sexually touching a young person.

Aaron Crane, 37, is a noted fiddle player and music instructor. He was sentenced Tuesday in P.E.I. Supreme Court.

Court heard that Crane, who pleaded guilty in September to sexual interference, had a sexual relationship with a teenaged girl who took music lessons from him.

On Tuesday, Justice Terri MacPherson said Crane lured and groomed the girl, and the incidents went on for months.

Crown prosecutor Lisa Goulden said outside the courtroom that six years in prison is a step up in sex offence sentences on P.E.I. involving minors.

The Crown said judges are now putting more emphasis on the damage done to victims and their families.

There's a publication ban on the girl's identity.

