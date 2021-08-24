Recall issued for Mr. Porky brand Original Scratchings due to salmonella risk

Morgan Williams International Inc. has issued a recall for Mr. Porky brand Original Scratchings due to a risk of salmonella contamination.

The recall, issued Monday, covers 65-gram packages sold across the country with best before dates up to and including Feb. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the pork rind product should be thrown out or returned to the store.

"Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled and still cause illness. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," the agency said.

"Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea."

The inspection agency says the recall was triggered by a recall in another country. There have been no reported illnesses.

The agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.