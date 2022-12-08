Mother and daughter — both with a cancer diagnosis — focus on the positives

Mother and daughter duo Colleen Larter and Laine Smith have a lot in common. Their laughs, their smiles, their eyes.

But earlier this year they found out they had something else in common: they both had cancer.

Smith was diagnosed first. In May, she was told she had Hodgkin lymphoma.

"It first started with chest pains and I thought I was being dramatic," the 25-year-old said. "I was like, 'Oh, it's probably indigestion or acid reflux or something like that.' And it just didn't pass and it kept getting worse."

Then, just a few months later, her mother was diagnosed with leukemia.

We just let everything out, there is nothing being held back. — Colleen Larter

"I got a call saying that something had showed up and the oncologist wanted to see me," Larter said.

She said she had been so preoccupied with taking care of her daughter that she hadn't even realized why she was so ill.

"I was still in kind of shock with Laine's own going through cancer that it just didn't really settle in my mind," she said. "I think, when things started getting more into a routine with her, I was able to realize, okay, yeah, this is why you've been so tired. There's days I couldn't get out of bed."

Discussing fears together

Larter and Smith said it's been an experience that's brought them closer together in many ways.

"The first thing I said is we're gonna be bald together," Smith said.

Larter often accompanies her daughter to her chemotherapy appointments, which can be up to six hours long.

"You can kind of discuss your fears about this, things like that," she said. "We just let everything out, there is nothing being held back."

Smith is now in remission, but is worried the cancer might return due to an underlying condition that makes tumours more likely to grow. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The road to remission

After several long months, Smith finally got good news earlier this week when her doctors told her she's cancer-free.

"I was so excited. I was so happy. It just felt, it was the best news that I could have received, especially close to Christmas. I just want to be better. It was affecting everything, like my mental health was just awful."

You've just got to surround yourself with people who are positive. — Laine Smith

While Smith has two chemotherapy appointments left, she's hoping to wrap up treatment by Christmas Day.

Her mother is just as excited as she is. "It was overwhelming. I am still in awe. Shocked that it worked so quick, really," Larter said.

Keeping optimistic

Smith also has an underlying condition called Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) that causes tumour growth. She worries it will cause her cancer to return.

"It scares me. I think about it a lot," she said. "Even when they told me that I was good, I was worried. I'm like, there's still so much that could go wrong."

But like mother, like daughter—Smith is still optimistic.

"You've just got to surround yourself with people who are positive," she said. "And people that care and can understand you and will listen."

Larter was diagnosed with leukemia and says she will be taking medication to treat it for the rest of her life. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Larter's own cancer is still not gone, and she'll have to take medication for the rest of her life.

"I'll keep putting one foot in front of the other," she said.

Her main goal is still taking care of her daughter.

"Keep Laine healthy. There'll still be the trips to Halifax for her PET scans and what not, but we hope to just keep going forward and stay positive."

Larter is now sharing Laine's story — and her own — in hopes of helping others who are diagnosed with cancer.

"We'll be there if anybody needs help," she said. "I wanted just people to know here's something good, because there's so much bad in the world."