More than 7,200 Maritime Electric customers without power in West Prince
7,245 Maritime Electric customers on P.E.I. have lost power. West Prince RCMP confirm the outage was caused by a vehicle hitting an electricity pole.
RCMP confirm outage caused by a vehicle hitting an electrical pole
A large power outage in Prince County is affecting more than 7,200 Maritime Electric customers.
According to Maritime Electric, the majority of affected customers are in the Alberton, Tignish, O'Leary, Bloomfield, Elmsdale and surrounding areas.
West Prince RCMP have confirmed the outage was the result of a vehicle hitting a power pole. Police said it was a minor collision and no one was injured.
Maritime Electric says crews are on scene and hope to have power restored by 10 p.m.