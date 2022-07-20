More than 7,200 Maritime Electric customers without power in West Prince

A large power outage in Prince County is affecting more than 7,200 Maritime Electric customers.

According to Maritime Electric, the majority of affected customers are in the Alberton, Tignish, O'Leary, Bloomfield, Elmsdale and surrounding areas.

West Prince RCMP have confirmed the outage was the result of a vehicle hitting a power pole. Police said it was a minor collision and no one was injured.

Maritime Electric says crews are on scene and hope to have power restored by 10 p.m.