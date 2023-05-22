Family of 5 displaced by weekend fire
The Canadian Red Cross is providing emergency lodging and food, clothing and other basics to family after the fire caused 'significant' smoke damage to their home.
No injuries reported in Sunday afternoon fire, says Canadian Red Cross
A family of five in eastern Prince Edward Island has been displaced after a fire caused significant smoke damage to their home Sunday afternoon.
In a press release, the Canadian Red Cross said it is providing emergency lodging and food, clothing and other basics to an adult couple and three children while they await additional help through insurance.
There were no injuries reported.