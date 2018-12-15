Missing Moncton woman may be driving green Acura, police say

Michelle Melanson is described as approximately 5-8 and 140 pounds. (Codiac RCMP)

A 38-year-old Moncton woman who went missing three days ago may be driving a green, 2002 Acura EL with New Brunswick licence plate number GTF 693, RCMP say.

Michelle Melanson was last seen Dec. 12 at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Mountain Road. Police said her family is concerned for her well-being.

Melanson is described as approximately 5-8 and 140 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Melanson's whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.