Missing Moncton woman may be driving green Acura, police say
Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 38-year-old woman from Moncton
RCMP searching for Michelle Melanson, 38, who was last seen Dec. 12
A 38-year-old Moncton woman who went missing three days ago may be driving a green, 2002 Acura EL with New Brunswick licence plate number GTF 693, RCMP say.
Michelle Melanson was last seen Dec. 12 at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Mountain Road. Police said her family is concerned for her well-being.
Melanson is described as approximately 5-8 and 140 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Melanson's whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.