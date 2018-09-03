RCMP search for missing 53-year-old man from Poplar Point

RCMP are asking the public to help locate 53-year-old Kevin 'Kev' Rose of Poplar Point.

He was last seen at Rose's Wheel Alignment Service around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to an RCMP press release.

Rose is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds. He has two tattoos — one is a Trans AM car on the inner right forearm and the second is an eagle on his left shoulder and chest.

Police said he could be driving a dark blue coloured four-door 2007 Saturn Ion.

Rose could be driving a 2007 Saturn Ion pictured here. (RCMP/Submitted )

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.