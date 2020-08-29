Skip to Main Content
Police ask for help in search for 22-year-old Charlottetown man
PEI

Police ask for help in search for 22-year-old Charlottetown man

Charlottetown Police Services is asking for help to locate 22-year-old Jeremy Rodney William Cheverie. He may be driving a black Honda Civic.

Police say Jeremy Rodney William Cheverie Police may be driving 2014 black Honda Civic

CBC News ·
Charlottetown Police Services is asking for the public's assistance in the search for Jeremy Rodney William Cheverie, 22. (Submitted by Charlottetown Police Services)

Charlottetown police are asking for help to try to locate a 22-year-old man who may be driving a black car with P.E.I. plates.

Police say the family of Jeremy Rodney William Cheverie wants to know he is OK.

He is described in a media release as five foot nine inches and 195 pounds, with red hair.

The release states Cheverie was wearing blue prescription Ray Ban glasses the last time he was seen.

Police say he may be driving a 2014 black Honda Civic with P.E.I. plate B607H. The vehicle has a Vegas Golden Knights licence plate on the front and has damage on the grill and front passenger's side, according to the release.

Police have released few details about the circumstances, including when and where Cheverie was last seen.

Anyone with information about Cheverie is asked to contact police at 902-629-4172.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Dana Hatherly

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now