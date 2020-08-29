Police ask for help in search for 22-year-old Charlottetown man

Charlottetown police are asking for help to try to locate a 22-year-old man who may be driving a black car with P.E.I. plates.

Police say the family of Jeremy Rodney William Cheverie wants to know he is OK.

He is described in a media release as five foot nine inches and 195 pounds, with red hair.

The release states Cheverie was wearing blue prescription Ray Ban glasses the last time he was seen.

Police say he may be driving a 2014 black Honda Civic with P.E.I. plate B607H. The vehicle has a Vegas Golden Knights licence plate on the front and has damage on the grill and front passenger's side, according to the release.

Police have released few details about the circumstances, including when and where Cheverie was last seen.

Anyone with information about Cheverie is asked to contact police at 902-629-4172.

More P.E.I. news