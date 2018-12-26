Special weather statement calls for messy end to week

A special weather statement from Environment Canada is calling for messy weather Friday.

The special weather statement is in place for Kings County, Prince County and Queens County.

A low pressure system will move east across southern Quebec Friday, bringing snow and rain to the Maritimes.

Snow is expected to hit Prince Edward Island Friday afternoon. In the evening, it's forecasted to change to ice pellets and freezing rain. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing Friday night, turning the ice pellets to rain Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says driving conditions could become treacherous Friday afternoon.

They have not forecasted how much snow and rain is expected to fall.