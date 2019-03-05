Cornwall to hold public meeting on what could be new P.E.I. microbrewery

The town of Cornwall, P.E.I., is holding a public meeting next week on an application for a microbrewery.

If approved, it would be located on a parcel of land between the post office and West River United Church, said deputy mayor Cory Stevenson.

"It would be the area where the current Cornwall Dental Clinic is, beside the West River Church, that business is moving to the location just adjacent from it there off the Trans-Canada Highway, in a redone building."

Town council would have to rezone the property from public service and institutional to commercial. Stevenson also said the town may create a permit that would be required for microbreweries.

"Rezoning commercial will allow a lounge, beverage room use and council will possibly be looking to be adding microbrewery as a special permit," he said.

"Once again, that's going before a public meeting. So, there is certainly going to be opportunity for folks to give feedback on that application."

Professional brewer Bryan Carver is behind the project. He said he thinks it would be a great addition to the services provided in the town, but he'll have more to add about the proposal after the public meeting.

The public meeting will be held on March 14 at the Cornwall Town Hall at 7 p.m.

