Meals on Wheels in Summerside needs more drivers

Meals on Wheels in Summerside, P.E.I., is looking for additional volunteers to pad its list of backup drivers.

Right now, the organization has about 20 regular volunteer drivers, but only has about six spare drivers who can fill in.

Raymond Arsenault, the co-ordinator for Meals on Wheels at Summerset Manor, said it is a problem.

"Sometimes when I go to my spares, well, my spares are not available," he said. "They're working, so I run out of people. So, I have to ask my drivers to either change to another day or double up."

Vacation time causes shortage

Some months are better than others in terms of volunteers, Arsenault said. "In March, for instance, we will be short a few because there are at least three who are going away."

Everyone is typically asked to come once a week, but in desperate times some people may be asked to take on an extra day, Arsenault said.

"Once and a while we get these shortages," he said. "Summertime is also an issue. People go to cottages and we sometimes have an issue with some drivers there."

Meals on Wheels delivers from Monday to Friday.

Ideally the organization would want about 12 spare drivers on the roster, Arsenault said.

"We are always looking for new drivers," he said.

People who wish to volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Summerside can call 902-888-8335.

