Maxime Bernier's exit won't impact Island PCs, says party leader

The leader of P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservatives says he has no concerns prominent Conservative MP Maxime Bernier's exit from the party will hurt the PC's popularity on the Island.

James Aylward is in Halifax this week for the federal Conservative policy convention, where much of the media attention has turned to Bernier's departure, and what it could mean for the party.

"We as a Progressive Conservative Party on P.E.I., we've grown leaps and bounds over the last number of years," said Aylward. "We're an extremely unified group, and that's probably all I have to say about that."

In announcing his resignation from the federal Conservatives this week, Bernier called the party "morally corrupt," said it no longer represents Conservative values, and announced plans to form his own party ahead of the election.

James Aylward, the Island's PC leader, says his party is 'unified' and a 'separate identity' from the federal Conservatives. (Province of P.E.I.)

'Two separate parties'

​For Aylward's part, he doesn't think Bernier's move will create a division in the federal party or among voters. But even if it does, he doesn't see that trickling down to P.E.I. provincial politics.

"We're completely two separate parties. We have separate constitutions," said Aylward. "Do we have common thoughts and considerations for Canadians? Sure we do. But at the end of the day we're two separate identities."

Aylward, who took over as the Island's PC leader last fall, says he's not actually at this week's policy convention as a delegate, but rather as an "observer."

He says the convention is a chance for him to meet with other Conservative leaders across the country.

Aylward maintains if Bernier's departure highlights a division in the party, he hasn't observed it in Halifax, nor does he sense there's one on P.E.I.

"I certainly haven't heard that from anyone."

More P.E.I. news: