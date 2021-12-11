Mark Arendz Ski Park downhill section closed until February for construction

A section of the provincial ski park in Brookvale, P.E.I., will be closed for most of the winter season due to construction delays.

The Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park is delaying its downhill skiing season until February 2022. The construction delays are due to a supply shortage.

The parts of the park are under construction for the 2023 Canada Games in P.E.I.

"We're increasing our capacity so that we can make as much snow as possible, both as an operation, but especially for the Games coming up in a year's time," said Erin Curley, the park's superintendent.

"We hoped to finish up our renovations, but unfortunately we're not able to get our snowmaking system in place quick enough to do that."

The ski park promises to extend downhill skiing from five to seven days a week when reopened.

"We want customers to be able to enjoy as much of the season as they can," Curley said.

Athletes training for the 2023 Canada Games can book private sessions when the alpine section reopens, she said.

Erin Curley said there isn't a fixed date to reopen the downhill skiing section, but hopes it is in early February. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Some of the upcoming improvements to the park are larger ski courses, Curley said.

Brett Doyle, the owner of a winter sports gear shop, said he's doesn't think the delay is bad news for skiers.

He doesn't think the announcement will affect his business as well. Peak times for skiing are after January, he said.

"When I think of the best days I've had skiing at Brookvale they're generally not in January anyway.," he said.

Instead, the proposed extra ski days "will spread out the crowd," Doyle said.

"There were some days that there were very long lines. I think being open more days will disperse those lines."