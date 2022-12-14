Maritimes winter storm shutters some schools, leaves thousands without power

A winter storm with snow and high winds has caused power outages in the Maritime provinces, closing schools and shutting down some transportation.

By noon Wednesday, there were around 9,900 customers affected in Nova Scotia, 3,800 in New Brunswick and 1,300 in P.E.I.

Warnings that had been in place in all three provinces are over, although there was still a special weather statement in place along the southeastern N.B. coast, with higher than normal water levels expected.

New Brunswick

Schools and some health services have closed in much of New Brunswick, and the Vitalité Health Network has temporarily closed its child-youth team offices and Public Health offices, including walk-in addiction services, in Caraquet, Shippagan and Tracadie until 1 p.m. AT.

Environment Canada updated storm warnings for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst, Chaleur, Campbellton, Restigouche County and Miramichi, with another 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall by noon, with gusting winds of 90 to 110 km/h.

Precipitation will switch to a mix of snow and rain by the afternoon.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada said in a statement.

The warning said highways, walkways and parking lots could become difficult to navigate as snow builds up.

Nova Scotia

In Nova Scotia, up to 40 centimetres of snow had been expected to fall over Cape Breton, and winds were expected to gust up to 100 km/h.

Some of the largest power outages were scattered across the eastern part of the mainland and Cape Breton.

Schools were cancelled or delayed in some areas.

P.E.I.

Schools are closed across P.E.I., with post-secondary education and many offices delaying opening.

The bulk of the snow has fallen, with just another few centimetres expected, but the winds remain high, with gusts up to 90 km/h possible. That is creating blowing snow and hazardous conditions on the roads.

There have been some flight cancellations at Charlottetown Airport, but traffic is running normally on the Confederation Bridge between P.E.I. and N.B. Ferries between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia were cancelled, but were to begin again at 11:30 a.m. AT.