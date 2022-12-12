Fiona cleanup and restoration costs approach $35M: Maritime Electric

The utility's CEO Jason Roberts speaks with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin about the aftermath of the post-tropical storm.

Nearly three months since post-tropical storm Fiona tore through Prince Edward Island, and Maritime Electric says it's getting a clear picture of the total costs to clean up and restore power in the weeks after the storm.

The utility's CEO Jason Roberts said they're still waiting for final invoices from a handful of service providers, but initial estimates show costs to be about $35 million.

"This was the biggest and, I will say, the most expensive storm in our history," he said.

"We're still tallying up the numbers. I will say though, it is adding up."

Roberts said about two-thirds of those costs are for external labour — contracted crews from both on- and off-Island who worked to restore power after the storm. The other third, he said, came from the costs of materials to repair the lines, and accommodations and food for off-Island crews.

With the final tally still not determined, Roberts said it's too early to tell what impact the costs will have on electricity rates for customers. He said the company is waiting to speak with provincial authorities about possible funding from Ottawa to cover the costs of the work done in the weeks after the storm .

"The premier has indicated that he's had some positive conversations with the federal government about possible relief," he said.

Maritime Electric CEO Jason Roberts says the company is waiting to discuss possible government funding to cover the costs of repair work done after Fiona. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

"So to the extent that we can get some funding, obviously that offsets the costs and that'll help lessen any burden."

Roberts said the utility completed a full inspection of its transmission and distribution system after Fiona. As the Island braces for another storm, he said things are in good shape.

"We'll monitor the forecasts, see where the paths come and see what the precipitation looks like, what the winds look like," he said.

"Trucks are fueled, people are rested. We're ready to go."