Man sentenced for fraudulently collecting donations

A man has been sentenced for fraudulently collecting donations on behalf of two charities.

Barry William Reilly, 40, was charged almost eight years ago, but his case finally wrapped in court this week.

Reilly, formerly of P.E.I., was sentenced to six months, less time served, on Monday.

This includes his role in going door to door in Stratford, fraudulently collecting donations for Diabetes Canada and The Breast Cancer Society, along with a number of thefts.

In court, he told the judge, "addiction has been a part of my life for a long time, almost two decades," but that he lives a productive life now.

Lewis advises people to ask for official identification when door knockers ask for donations. (Laura Meader/CBC)

His lawyer said Reilly is on the methadone program and has had no criminal activity since 2010. The charges date back to October 2010, after Reilly and a woman were both arrested for fraud.

The woman was sentenced in 2012 and ordered to pay roughly $1,400.

According to court officials, none of that has been paid back yet.

Reilly was not ordered to pay back any money related to the false donations, as that had been dealt with through his co-accused.

He does have to pay almost $1,500 to the stores he stole from.

'It's difficult enough these days'

Lewis says it's unfortunate that this happened, but in the 10 years that he's worked for the organisation, it's not a common thing. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Terry Lewis, manager of community engagement for Diabetes Canada P.E.I. and N.B. said he's glad people have been held accountable.

"We were tipped off basically by a person that gave [a donation] at the door, that was suspicious at the time that something wasn't right with the people who were collecting," he said.

"Health charities and other organisations, you know, it's difficult enough these days to collect and raise funds and to do the work that we do … we want to make sure the donors dollars are being used and going where they should be going."

'Ask questions or don't give'

Lewis said the incident is a reminder to look for proper credentials from canvassers. He suggests asking for identification and receipt books with the logo of the organization on it.

"If someone's just coming to your door with a piece of paper … and can't provide any identification that indicates that they're collecting for the organization, then you should ask questions or don't give," he said.

"Or else give a cheque made out to the organization's name which they won't be able to cash."

In court, Reilly's lawyer said his client had written letters of apology to the two charities.

Judge Nancy Orr said, "When we have people out there ripping them off, it's a matter of grave concern."

