Man arrested after pickup truck rams RCMP building in Montague

Police say a 32-year-old Kings County man repeatedly rammed a building at the RCMP detachment in Montague, P.E.I., with a pickup truck on Tuesday.

RCMP said in a release that no one was injured during the incident, which happened around 12:30 p.m. AT.

The man rammed the small grey building three times, police said, damaging everything from its concrete footing to the edge of the roof.

The entire side of the structure will have to be rebuilt, police said.

The man was arrested without incident. RCMP said they expect to lay charges involving damage to property.