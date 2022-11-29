Magic: The Gathering tournament in Charlottetown a celebration of community

It's a trading card game that's now 30 years old, but it's still creating community on P.E.I.

Magic: The Gathering was created in 1993. A recent tournament in Charlottetown attracted about 20 players.

"People have preconceived notions that it's just a bunch of guys getting together," said Wyatt Gillis, a game specialist at Exor Games, which hosted the tournament.

"But that's not what we want. I want it to kind of be a cultural melting pot, where anyone can come in."

Wyatt Gillis, a games specialist at Exor Games in Charlottetown, says that getting together for tournaments in person helps built community. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Gillis describes the game as "poker meets chess meets Dungeons & Dragons."

He said players were excited to compete at the Nov. 12 tournament in person, which couldn't happen during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was less face-to-face play, which is really what the game is all about," he said. "The game is called Magic: The Gathering, so it's really about the gathering."

Player Marcus King came in second place in the Charlottetown tournament and will compete next year in Toronto. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The event was also an opportunity for players to qualify for a bigger competition, the Face 2 Face tournament in Toronto in February 2023.

"It's not an everyday thing," Gillis said during the event. "So the players downstairs that are playing right now, they would have prepared for this event probably at least for several weeks. Some of them that take it really seriously prepare for months."

One of those players is Marcus King. He first got into the game while he was in university about eight years ago.

"I just picked it up as kind of a casual thing, picked up a pre-made deck just to try it out," he said. "I fell in love with the game and I've been buying probably way more cards than I should have since."

Better lucky than good

Each player has a 60-card deck that they build with a strategy in mind. And King said players are at the mercy of whatever card they draw.

"Whether you want to play more with creatures or the spell side of things, it's really almost a build your own adventure," King said.

Gillis says he hopes to increase the diversity of the players who are coming to Exor to play Magic: The Gathering. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The point of the game, of course, is to eliminate your opponent.

"Everybody starts off with a life total of 20 life [points]. The faster you get them to zero, you win," said King.

But as Gillis agreed, in many ways, it's still a game of chance.

"A lot of Magic players tend to say 'Better lucky than good'," he explained. "Which is kind of an inside joke with Magic players that it doesn't matter how good you are, sometimes it's just better to be lucky and that's the beauty of it. Anyone can win any game."

Creating community

Gillis said hosting the tournament showed him that the gaming community is just that: a community.

"A lot of these are not customers anymore. They've become friends of the store because we see them so often. So for us it's just really nice to see everyone come in and have a good time."

King's strategy saw him win second place at the tournament, meaning he'll move on to the Toronto competition this winter.

"I don't want to be cheesy and say that it's a lifelong dream," he said. "But ... the chance to actually turn the money that you've spent into the game, and the time and the effort you've put into it, into a real reward at the end, is great."