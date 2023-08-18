Free tuition offer has current P.E.I. health workers asking about student loan forgiveness

With the P.E.I. government now offering free tuition for new students going into licensed practical nursing and paramedic programs, some LPNs who are already working and paying off their student loans are hoping for help too.

The commitment of $1.3 million to cover the fees was contained in the spring budget and confirmed in a news release this week.

Kelsey Marchand is a mother of three who works as a licensed practical nurse for Health P.E.I. On maternity leave looking after twins, she's very aware of the cost of living and would love to see her student loan payment disappear.

She pays the minimal amount possible, which is $75 per month.

"I've been out of school for seven years now and I still owe over $4,000 on my provincial student loan," she said.

Kelsey Marchand, who graduated seven years ago, said it would be amazing if the province paid off the rest of her student loans: 'I would absolutely love to see them disappear.' (Submitted by Kelsey Marchand)

Marchand has worked in both hospital and long-term care settings, after completing her schooling with the help of federal and provincial loan programs.

She did have some of her federal loan forgiven and hopes the province can do the same.

"Maybe there's something out there they can do to help us out a little bit," she said.

She said it's great that new students are getting the help, but is hoping there's something left in the provincial coffers for people like her.

"The cost of living is insane," said Marchand. "I live paycheque to paycheque."

Licensed practical nurse Jessica Nessai still owes about $21,000 on her student loans. (Submitted by Jessica Nessai)

Jessica Nessai works privately as an LPN but also picks up casual shifts at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. She still owes about $21,000 on her student loans.

She said the free tuition for graduating students is a great opportunity, adding that having no student debt would be "unreal."

Nessai said she would absolutely take more shifts with Health P.E.I., and possibly commit to a full-time position, if the province offered to pay off her student debt.

"I know there's probably tons of LPNs that would love to see some kind of incentive for student loan repayment that would come from the government," she said.

Nessai said other provinces are offering lots of incentives in an effort to attract scarce workers, and it can be tempting for many to leave P.E.I.

Contract negotiations starting soon

Karen Jackson is president of the P.E.I. Union of Public Sector Employees, which represents LPNs who work for Health P.E.I. and some private-sector locations.

"There seems to be more an emphasis on the recruitment side and not enough on the retention side," said Jackson, adding that some members do not feel appreciated by their employer as a result.

'Everybody is recruiting,' says Karen Jackson, president of the P.E.I. Union of Public Sector Employees. 'It's important for us to offer fair wages and incentives.' (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Jackson said she would welcome the idea of the province paying off student loans in the interest of fairness and a desire to keep workers from being hired away for jobs in other parts of Canada.

"We would certainly work with the employer to come up with an agreement that would address that issue," she said.

The current collective agreement expired March 31, so UPSE will soon enter negotiations with the province.