'It's a small world': Louisiana Acadians meet distant relatives at world congress

Laurie and John Rials wear it loud when it comes to where they're from.

The retired couple from Port Allen, La., who are attending the World Acadian Congress on P.E.I., are clad in red shirts emblazoned with the name of their home state.

The congress is being held jointly by P.E.I and New Brunswick until Aug. 24.

When it comes to their heritage, the Rials are just as proud.

The couple each have Acadian roots on their maternal side. They travelled the long journey to Canada in their RV to retrace the path of their ancestors.

"It's pretty exciting," said Laurie Rials, of her and her husband's month-long journey exploring Acadian settlements in Nova Scotia.

"We came and we wanted to walk in the footsteps of our ancestors, which we have done — just seeing where they lived and what they did."

Americans Laurie and John Rials have retraced the steps of their Acadian ancestors in the Maritimes (Laurie Rials)

John Rials said the experience brought up a "mixture of feelings."

"We're sad because our ancestors had to go through what they went through. We're excited to be here where they lived and raised their families."

Feeling at home

John Rials said the visit to P.E.I. has been extra special with the chance to attend the congress.

"It's been a continuous discovery for us, discovery about things about our ancestors and what they were involved in."

"And to run into cousins, even if it was 10 generations removed, because we trace our roots all the way back to the early 1600s here. And so it's very, very exciting to meet someone that you have a connection with and immediately you're at home."

The couple remarked that when it comes to Acadian families, "It's a small world."

They said they've discovered Cajun and Canadian Acadians are more alike than not.

"The similarity is the warmness of the people that we find here, this is the same as the warmth of the Acadians in Louisiana."

The couple plans to stay in the Maritimes for three months.

