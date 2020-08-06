'Boatload of lobster' sold in P.E.I.'s first Lobster Love campaign 

P.E.I.'s first Lobster Love campaign is being hailed as a success by one of its founders, Melody Dover.

She is the president and creative director for the company that created the contest, Fresh Media.

"We like to joke at the office here that it's a boatload of lobster," said Dover of the 6,466 pounds of PEI lobster consumed at participating restaurants during the 26-day campaign.

The organizers weren't sure what to expect when they launched the drive, she added.

"But lobster fans came out in droves."

Melody Dover, president and creative director with Fresh Media, said lobster lovers responded well to the new campaign. (John Robertson/CBC)

Dover told CBC News the 75 restaurants sold $456,270 worth of lobster roll dishes during the contest. That works out to 25,210 lobster rolls.

Following in the same model at the popular Burger Love campaign, restaurants created different types of lobster rolls and encouraged customers to vote for the best one.

And the winner is...

The "Most Loved Lobster Roll" honours went to The Lobster Barn Pub & Eatery in Victoria-by-the-Sea, racking up the most votes for its offering "The Classic Sweet and Salty."

The Lobster Love site describes it as "5.5 oz of PEI Lobster mixed with Homemade Mayo served on a Toasted Water Street Bakery Roll with Romaine Lettuce."

On Facebook, the winning restaurant's reaction to the news was: "WHAT!!! WE WON!!" Five hours later, the post had nearly 200 appreciative comments singing the praises of The Classic.

Campaign put together fast

Dover said the Lobster Love campaign hadn't been planned for this year — but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

As uncertainty began to darken the summer forecast for many small businesses, the provincial government, the Lobster PEI marketing board and Fresh Media began working on a plan that might help.

Lobster Love saw a wide range of new and classic takes on the traditional lobster roll. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

Dover said the campaign was created in just 12 days. Restaurants were able to register to be part of the campaign for free.

She said restaurant owners have told her the campaign helped encourage a cautious public to go out again.

