$4.5M in federal funding for new 'living lab' on-farm research projects

The federal government has announced $4.5 million in funding for a new P.E.I. "living lab" — the four-year-old program that brings together farmers, scientists and others to do on-farm research.

The initiative has brought research projects to more than 125 farms across the Island. It focused initially on farming best practices, but the program is now pivoting to climate change research.

Lawrence MacAulay, who is both federal agriculture minister and an Island MP, said in a statement the lab will drive innovation while helping Canada's net-zero emission goals.

"It takes a collaborative effort to adapt to a changing climate and protect this province's watershed," MacAulay said.

Seaweed for cattle

The East Prince Agri-Environment Association, a not-for-profit organization representing multiple Island farms, will lead the new projects. The association was the first in Canada to pilot a Living Labs program.

The $4.5 million over five years will be used for research meant to help store carbon and reduce greenhouse gas emissions on Island farms, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said in a news release.

Researchers will study practices like adding kelp to cattle diets, rotational grazing and installing edge-of-field wetlands.

To this point, the Living Labs research had included projects around water management, fertilizer use, and soil and nutrient conservation.

Scott Anderson of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said in April that the project had been rewarding.

"Mostly because it really gave us that chance to work closely with producers, and to have them involved right from the beginning, to increase the speed of adoption of these practices."

Scott Anderson managed the Living Labs initiative on P.E.I. for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

He said Living Labs had brought together farmers and researchers in a new way.

"The scientists were a little scared to go deal with the producers more closely, and the producers had sort of an apprehension as well," Anderson said.

"But at the end of the day, just knocking down that barrier and having that relationship built I think has done wonders."