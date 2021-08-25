Inventory at P.E.I. liquor stores being affected by the pandemic

The P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission says that inventory levels at its stores are being affected by worldwide container shortages and will be "for the foreseeable future."

The commission posted the announcement online Tuesday.

High demand for shipping containers, or sea cans, has been a problem throughout the pandemic.

Restaurants are either changing their drink menu or having to explain the situation to customers.

'The most challenging time'

Carl Nicholson, president of the P.E.I. Restaurant Association, said the shortages are part of the "new normal" after more than a year of supply-chain issues.

"If you talk to any small-business operator, it's probably the most challenging time they've had in their years in business," he told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

Nicholson was sanguine about the shortages and said the key is a good relationship with your suppliers.

He's having his servers explain the situation, rather than rewriting the menu, as nobody is certain when the missing products might return to shelves.

"Usually there's a comparable product," he said.

Many reasons for shortages

Heather Rossiter, P.E.I. Liquor's director of corporate affairs and regulatory services, said the reasons for the liquor shortages are multifaceted.

They include manufacturing shutdowns of product or its packaging, including glass and aluminum. Also, some container ships aren't leaving their own ports to get to North America.

The Freight Management Association of Canada has said demand for space on international shipping routes is high — and supplies of containers have been low. The Ottawa-based trade group has said ocean container shipping has been heavily impacted by shifts in demand due to COVID-19.

Sparsely stocked shelves may stretch into 2022. (Maggie Brown/CBC)

Also, Rossiter said, some ships that do head on their way are stopped due to coronavirus outbreaks.

She said the shortages have not affected overall sales.

Rossiter said some of these supply shortages may last into 2022, but the commission hopes to resolve them sooner if possible.