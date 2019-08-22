Confederation Centre considering options for library space

The Confederation Centre Library sits in the core of downtown Charlottetown, so news that the space will soon be empty has many wondering what will replace it.

While plans for the space aren't firm, whatever does become of it will be done with the community in mind, said Steve Bellamy, CEO of the centre.

"It's very prime space in downtown," Bellamy said.

"Connecting with the community is the theme that's running through anything we consider doing in there."

For now, the rough plan is to eventually use at least some of the space for dance programs and arts education. It may also bring the centre's gift shop and restaurant up to street level, leaving the basement area freed up to use for storage, Bellamy said.

"We have a need for another specialized dance floor space, which doubles as a classroom and a dance space," he said.

Most of the space is expected to be used for the centre's own operations but renting out some of it hasn't been ruled out, Bellamy said.

At this point in the planning process, Bellamy said, a number of options are still being considered.

Currently, Bellamy said, the centre is renting storage space off-site, but as the centre is emptied over the next little while, the large basement could be transitioned into storage space.

"We're looking at using the sub-basement area to help us with our theatre storage and our art gallery archive needs," he said.

Islanders weigh in

As the future of the space is discussed, Islanders have their own ideas for what should happen.

"I would really like to see it remain a public space. It's a really cool space with the high ceilings, and openness to it," said Mitchell MacKenzie.

"It's a great cultural town we live in and I think we could always use more performance space, more exhibition space, more educational space," said Jim Sentance.

"I think it's really important because the Confederation Centre is kind of a cultural icon for Charlottetown and because it's so small, it's really important that we keep the downtown united with places that people are going to love to go to," said Abby Godden.

Centre's mandate

The Centre first opened its doors in 1964 to commemorate the historic 1864 Charlottetown Conference and covers a full city block in Charlottetown.

The centre's mandate is to "Inspire Canadians, through heritage and the arts, to celebrate the origins and evolution of Canada as a nation."

It is with this mandate in mind, Bellamy said, that the centre will aim to use its extra space to tell the story of Canada.

"[To] tell more of the story of Confederation and the M'ikmaq people of Prince Edward Island," he said.

The province pays to lease the library space, and the Bellamy said he isn't sure how funding will be affected when the library moves out, but bringing in revenue is an important factor to consider.

"We'll need to have revenue sources for whatever it is we end up finalizing in this space so we're exploring all of those."

Bellamy expects finalized plans for the centre to be completed in the coming months.

