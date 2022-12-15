New designs for P.E.I library cards feature Island artists

Picking out a design for your P.E.I. library card just got a little harder.

Patrons will now have four more designs to choose from, after the P.E.I. Public Library Service unveiled new designs this week featuring the work of local artists.

One of the new card designs features the work of Samuel Bowman, the 12-year-old winner of the library service's first card design contest, which was held in October, and open to children and youth 18 and under.

Bowman will receive a $25 gift card to The Bookmark and will see the winning design — a fox made from scraps of book pages — available as a special edition library card.

The winning entry of the P.E.I.'s library card design contest, designed by 12-year-old Samuel Bowman. (Submitted by Rebecca Boulter)

Youth design contest a success

Despite this being the first time for the contest, the library received more than 30 submissions, said regional librarian Rebecca Boulter.

"We were looking at having a design sort of focused for children and teens and we thought who better to design that card than local children and teens?"

Boulter said the library wasn't sure what to expect when announcing the contest, but was pleased with all the submissions it received — from hand-drawn pictures to digital art to photographs.

"They were all so good, it was hard to pick just one," said Boulter.

This photograph of a fox is another one of the newly unveiled library card designs people can choose from. (Submitted by Rebecca Boulter)

New designs feature local artists

In addition to the youth design contest winner, the other three new designs include a photograph of a fox, a card featuring the work of Mi'kmaw quill artist Melissa Peter-Paul, and a card showcasing the work of Acadian artist Noella Richard from Wellington, P.E.I.

Boulter said it's important to have a variety of bold and colourful cards that will draw people into the library.

"We want our library cards to reflect all of our patrons and we want it to reflect our library," she added.

'It makes me proud'

Richard said she was initially surprised when she was approached by the library, but is honoured that one of her palette knife paintings is featured in the new designs.

"It makes me proud that they feel that the Acadian culture is a part of P.E.I.," she said.

This artwork by Acadian artist Noelle Richard is featured on the new library card designs, and is inspired by the beauty of the Island. (Submitted by Noella Richard)

Richard said she wants the card to highlight Acadian culture and the importance of Acadian presence on the Island.

"I hope that it'll validate the Acadian culture more than anything else. For people to see that it's just as important as the other cultures around," she said.

How to get a new card

Boulter said people can choose the new designs when registering for a library card either online or at their local branch. She said the library will also try to accommodate library card holders who would like to switch their current card to one of the new designs.

"I think we'll probably stick with these designs for at least the next couple of years, but I will say the library card design contest went so well, we might have to look at running another one in the future," Boulter said.