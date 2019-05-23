Lettuce prices have nearly tripled in the past year for some P.E.I. restaurants

Inflation has been hitting Islanders hard for months at the grocery stores. But rising food prices aren't just affecting individuals, they're also impacting restaurants with already-slim margins.

One perhaps unexpected area that's seen huge price jumps is leafy greens. Particularly romaine lettuce.

"It's tripled in price," said Nikki Cudmore, supervising waitress at Little Christo's Pizzeria in Charlottetown.

Last year, a box of 27 romaine lettuce heads cost Cudmore's restaurant about $63. "We're now looking at $165 for a full box," Cudmore said. "So we're not even making any money off of any of our products that have lettuce in them anymore."

Cudmore said it's forced the shop owner to take a hard look at their pricing.

Romaine lettuce is a product that's seen an unexpected price jump in the past year. (Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto/Getty)

"One thing my boss prides himself on is that we do try to keep our prices low for our customers," she said. "But now, with especially lettuce being a main point, for some reason it's impossible to keep our prices down. So we do unfortunately, like all of the other businesses, have to raise our prices."

What price point does it hit when we say we're not serving caesar salad? — Matthew Feehan, Red Island Hospitality

The main thing that Little Christo's uses romaine for is salads, and the most expensive of those is the Greek salad, with other expensive ingredients like feta, tomatoes and olives.

"You're coming to approximately $11 to create the salad from start to finish, including the to-go box, sauce, everything like that. And right now we're currently charging $8 so we're actually losing money by using lettuce products in our restaurant."

'When do we stop?'

Other restaurants are seeing similar price increases.

Matthew Feehan is corporate chef for Red Island Hospitality and does the menu planning and purchasing for Hunter's Ale House, The Factory Downtown, the Charlottetown Beer Garden, the John Brown Richmond Street Grille, and Phinley's Restaurant.

For their restaurants, a case of 24 heads of lettuce can cost anywhere between $160 and $180 from a local supplier, upwards of $220 a case from a larger supplier.

"This time last year, we were probably sitting at almost $100 less a case," Feehan said. "And that's just strictly romaine. We no longer use leaf lettuce there because it's almost $500 a case."

Feehan said Red Island Hospitality has also been having discussions about whether to stop using so much lettuce.

"When do we stop? What price point does it hit when we say we're not serving caesar salad?" he said.

But as of right now, the five restaurants are absorbing the cost themselves and don't have any plans to increase the prices.

"Right now we kind of grin and bear it," Feehan said. "We take a little bit of a hit on the rising cost because customers aren't going to pay $20 for a small caesar salad."

Inflation not the only factor

While inflation certainly has an impact on prices, Feehan's suppliers have told him there are other reasons behind the increases.

"Not a lot of people understand that certain parts of California, even certain parts of Mexico, Peru, all of these regions that grow our food for us in Canada ... are in major droughts and then major flooding in certain areas," he said.

Matthew Feehan of Red Island Hospitality says that suppliers tell him inflation is not the only factor driving up the cost of romaine lettuce. Floods and droughts in some parts of Canada and overseas are also driving up the price. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On top of the environment, supply and demand also play a role.

"The price right now, it seems to be stabilized. I would say if it went up much more, we would almost consider stopping selling caesar salad until the price comes back to something reasonable," said Feehan.

Fortunately, most of our customers have been extremely understanding. — Nikki Cudmore, Little Christo's Pizzeria

Red Island Hospitality has also looked into more local suppliers. But Feehan said this time of year there are few affordable options. "I know a lot of people say local's best — sometimes local's three times the price," he said.

Cudmore, for her part, is still using more local suppliers, even if they are a bit more expensive.

"We want to be able to tell our customers that we do source locally, most of our things are made on-site and it's also Island businesses supporting Island businesses," she said.

But that does mean the $8 salads at Little Christo's will be increasing in price soon, likely to about $12.

"They've been discussing it with our customers and just picking their brains about what they think about the increase," said Cudmore. "And fortunately, most of our customers have been extremely understanding."