No voter card? No problem: Know where and when to vote in the P.E.I. election

Some Islanders may be confused as to where they should go to cast their ballots on election day April 23.

Anyone who is eligible to vote in the provincial election should have received a yellow voter card in the mail, the poll for the voting district is indicated on the card, said Tim Garrity, P.E.I.'s chief electoral officer.

"We are hopeful most electors did receive those."

If any electors haven't yet received their voter cards they can call Elections P.E.I., Garrity said.

"Or visit our website at electionspei.ca and all of the locations by district and by poll are listed on our website."

Polls for the provincial election will be open Tuesday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Garrity said, and if voters show up at the wrong poll the system is intuitive enough to alert them that they are at the wrong location.

"Even if one of our workers doesn't catch it and they go to scan if off it will be caught."

No card? Don't panic

If you didn't receive your voter card in the mail, don't panic.

"Essentially, you just need to show up at the polls," Garrity said, adding bringing a driver's licence or ID card with your current address "does make it much quicker."

"If you don't have anything at all, you are able to take an oath right there at the poll with one of our workers that states where you live and you will be able to get processed and you will be able to vote, as long as you are an eligible elector."

Even if your current address doesn't match what it says on your identification you can still take the oath and cast a ballot, Garrity said.

He is also reminding voters that even if they are on a 12-hour shift they have a right to cast their ballot.

"By law you are allowed to get time off to go and vote."

More P.E.I. news