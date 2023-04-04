Almost three-quarters of Island voters satisfied with King government, poll suggests

Almost three-quarters of Prince Edward Island voters are satisfied with Premier Dennis King's Progressive Conservative government, a new poll suggests.

Out of 300 Island adults asked how satisfied they were with the provincial government, 74 per cent said they were either completely satisfied (11 per cent) or mostly satisfied (63 per cent) with the PC administration.

Only 22 per cent said they were mostly or completely dissatisfied. (The remainder didn't know or didn't answer.)

The survey, done by telephone by Narrative Research in the first half of August, is considered accurate within 5.6 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.

The poll suggests an election would be no contest: the PCs were the preferred choice of more than half the decided respondents.

The Green Party and Liberal Party were each supported by about a fifth of the electorate, while only five per cent of respondents backed the New Democrats.

The margin of error for this question is wider at 6.8 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

King was also most voters' preferred party leader, with 46 per cent support. Next was Karla Bernard, interim leader of the Green Party, with 16 per cent.

Almost all of the survey's results were within the margin of error compared to the last Narrative Research poll in May, except for support for the Green leader.

Bernard's support dropped sharply compared to her predecessor, Peter Bevan-Baker, who was the preference of 23 per cent of voters in May.

Bernard took over for Bevan-Baker last month.