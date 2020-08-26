New $5M Kensington business park adds 39 industrial lots
Mayor Rowan Caseley hopes project construction will begin this fall
Site plans for a new $5-million, 39-lot industrial park were released Wednesday by government officials in Kensington, P.E.I.
Although the Kensington business park was proposed before the pandemic, provincial infrastructure minister Steven Myers is framing the project as an important way to help people and the community recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.
"Developing a business park in Kensington will put shovels in the ground in the near term and create employment and economic opportunities now and in the future," he said in a news release.
In total, the project is expected to cost close to $5 million, with $2.5 million of that coming from the Town of Kensington, $500,000 from the province and the remainder from Ottawa.
Mayor Rowan Caseley told reporters at a news conference Wednesday that the town hopes to get it started by this fall.
The existing park has been full for years and Caseley said he previously had to turn away business wanting to come in the area.
He said the new park will be considered "light industrial" similar to the existing one, which houses a company doing woodworking, an auto body shop and a veterinary clinic.
According to the site plans, an approximately 15-metre buffer zone will be in place to protect lots neighbouring the nearby wetlands.
Caseley hopes the new park will attract more business to the area and he's encouraged by the 10 inquiries received so far.
Malpeque MP Wayne Easter, representing the federal infrastructure minister at the news conference, said the federal funds are available now.
The $2.05 million handed over to Kensington is intended for spending on building roads and constructing the project.
It comes from the one-time $16.5 million Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced in June through the federal gas tax fund to go toward pressing infrastructure needs.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Tony Davis
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.