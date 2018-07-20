How two sisters are helping Islanders get their campfires burning

Two sisters are selling camping kits to help Islanders overcome a common challenge — starting a campfire.

Kolby and Karley Hardy started selling the Kamping Kitz after noticing people were having difficulties lighting their campfires.

They joined the Young Millionaires Program and with a $150 grant, their business was up and running. Kolby, 12, said she and her sister enjoy being part of the program.

"I like whenever we're making it, we're all together, and making them and helping each other."

Kolby and Karley Hardy came up with the idea to sell homemade camping kits after seeing a lot of people struggle to light their campfires. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

The Young Millionaires Program started in 1991 and provides youth ages eight to 16 with the skills to start a business. The sisters live at Cumberland Cove Campground during the summer.

Karley, 8, said she really likes to help campers set up their fires.

"I like seeing all the campfires because I know that I help out people," she said. "And there are instructions on the back just in case you don't know what to do with the fire starters."

The sisters have five kits that they sell, ranging from a basic kit, to the "big kahuna."

'Business has been good. We've made a lot of money so far and we've enjoyed it,' says Kolby Hardy. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

The girls' mother Stacey, said they collected all of the materials for the kits over the winter. Family members gave them old egg cartons and they also collected dryer lint. They even use recycled paper for the kindling.

"Our math homework made us money because we had to shred it up and put it in there," said Karley.

Being a big kid again

John Vaughan, a camper at Cumberland Cove, bought a few of the kits.

"They work and I enjoy them. I love to watch that thing burn. It's just like being a big kid again."

The sisters have already sold over $200 worth of the kits and plan on enrolling in the Young Millionaires program again next year.

As for the money they've made?

"We are probably going to split it and like, save up on our debit card," said Karley.



The kits can be found at Cumberland Cove Campground and Harvey's Clover Farm in Crapaud, P.E.I.

