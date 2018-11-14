Judge grants order for mental health assessment in infanticide case

A judge has approved a mental health assessment for a Charlottetown woman facing two charges of infanticide.

Shannon Dawn Rayner, 39, is accused in the deaths of two infants, in 2014 and 2016. She was present in Charlottetown provincial court, Thursday.

Judge John Douglas granted her lawyer's request to order a mental health assessment to determine whether Rayner is fit to stand trial, and whether she could be held criminally responsible for her actions at the time of the alleged offences.

Rayner was charged on July 11. She faces six charges in all: two of infanticide, two of failing to seek assistance in childbirth and two counts of disposing of the dead body of a child with the intent to conceal the fact it had been delivered.

The court heard that Rayner has been consulting with health care professionals at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Her lawyer said she has been in the hospital voluntarily and is not in custody.

Rayner's lawyer said the assessment will be contracted out by administrative staff at Hillsborough Hospital. He told the court the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Nova Scotia is prepared to conduct this kind of assessment, but said the facility is yet to be determined.

The judge has given 30 days for the assessment to be done.

Rayner's case is due back in court on Dec. 12 for the results of the report.

