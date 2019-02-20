It's the teachers' turn to take the stage for performing arts fundraiser

Music faculty members at Holland College's School of Performing Arts (SoPA) are getting ready to show their skills outside the classroom.

They're putting on a fundraising concert Friday to help renovate student rehearsal space.

Before indie singer Liam Corcoran took on his role as program manager at SoPA, there was an annual faculty concert. It hasn't been put on for a few years, but Corcoran is helping bring it back.

"It is just the music faculty for this one. We're raising money specifically for a rehearsal space that gets used by students seven days a week."

Drums start at 7:30 a.m. and the last note rings out from the space at 10 p.m., Corcoran said.

"It needs some love, it needs some soundproofing and we were coming up a little short for that."

Making it modern

Faculty are also hoping to make the space more modern, Corcoran said

"I just think it will be a more welcoming space, and it will sound a lot better too."

Corcoran isn't the only talented teacher hitting the stage, and he said he is excited to perform with other faculty members.

Vocal teacher Sara Campbell is one of the staff members who will join Corcoran on stage.

"It's nerve-racking, but very exciting to get up there and put into practice what we are talking about."

The program is growing every year, but it is still small enough to function like a tight-knit family, Campbell said.

School of Performing Arts students fill the rehearsal studio at 275 Kent St. in Charlottetown. It's the room staff hope to renovate with money raised at the faculty concert. (Submitted by Liam Corcoran)

Concert details

The concert is Friday, Feb. 22, at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall, 140 Weymouth St. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at the hall's box office.

Before the concert, students in the music performance program will entertain guests at 6:30 p.m. during a silent auction held in the lounge of the hall.

At 7:30 p.m., the faculty concert begins. Artists include Corcoran, Campbell, Adam Hill, Alan Dowling, Alan White, Chad Deagle, Craig Dodge, Deryl Gallant, Gormlaith Maynes, Hannah O'Donnell, Jacqueline Sorensen Young, John Connolly, Kinley Dowling, Maria Campbell, Nick Doneff, Nikki Waite, Philippe LeBlanc and Sean Ferris.

