'It's problematic': some P.E.I. residents, visitors experience poor cell service  

P.E.I.'s growing population is having an effect on cell service in the province.

Lately, some Islanders say they've noticed reception isn't as good as it once was.

It's not hard to find people in Charlottetown experiencing problems with not only calls, but internet and mobile applications as well.

"I don't know what's going on," said Brennan Moore. "I just got a new phone; still one bar."

The issues aren't isolated to any one cellular provider or area of the province.

Lack of service is even making it challenging to do work in some communities.

Leia Bulosan-Burns, who works at an office in Montague, said she often doesn't have any service on her cellphone.

"I don't have an office phone," said Bulosan-Burns. "I'm having to run around the building trying to get reception to use my work cellphone."

Leia Bulosan-Burns said the music she enjoys during her morning commute is often interrupted because poor cell service means she can't use streaming services like Spotify. (Tony Davis/CBC )

Calls from her child's daycare have gone unanswered because she doesn't have service, Bulosan-Burns said.

"I think it's problematic."

It's affecting Taylor Backman's job too, as he tries to work remotely while on vacation from Kelowna, B.C.

A few days into his trip, he said the difference in cell service is "quite noticeable."

"It just completely drops off and you won't get it back for at least like 10, 15 minutes, half-hour," said Backman. "It's very spotty."

Taylor Backman, who's visiting from British Columbia, says cell service is worse on P.E.I. than it is in his home province. (Tony Davis/CBC )

Other visitors said service is worse on the Island than it is back home.

Rachel Miller, who's been staying near Cavendish, said cell service has been a "big problem" and she can't seem to get more than two bars.

"Especially in the rain and stuff, the signal drops out completely," said Miller. "Even just the amount of times my music cuts out because I have no signal."

Olivia Hodgkiss, who's visiting from Toronto, said it's hard to get ahold of family back in Ontario.

"That's the part that's really tough," she said. "We just called someone this morning and it completely dropped."

Olivia Hodgkiss said she had to make a call using Facetime after her cell service cut out. (Tony Davis/CBC )

Bell Aliant said it is aware of the issue.

"Recently, our team reviewed cellular coverage in the Charlottetown area and we identified a few ways to improve service in the short-term, by making equipment adjustments and redirecting some traffic," the company said in a statement.

The issue is too many people on P.E.I. are using cell towers. The Bell Aliant statement suggests upgrades are needed, such as adding antennas, but didn't offer a timeline.

A Telus representative said its network on P.E.I. runs on Bell Aliant towers.

However, an Eastlink spokesperson said it isn't having issues with its mobile service.